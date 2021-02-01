35th Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A number of annual events have gone by the wayside due to the pandemic.

It looked like the KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic would be a victim as well but the 35th will take place at Midway Lanes this weekend.

Jim Mellon is the reason our tournament started 35 years ago and he’s the driving force behind it continuing.

Mellon said in December it did not look good until past champion and current Midway Lanes employee Jack Nelson mentioned something in a meeting.

“Jack out of the clear blue sky says you know in Las Vegas they had a tournament problem just like that and he said they split it into two shifts. I said what do you mean, and he said they just had one go early and one go late, and it worked out. I said that’s what we’re doing. We called and got permission and way we go,” said Mellon, Midway Lanes.

“We did everything we could to make sure this tournament could continue on this year. One thing we didn’t want to do is not have it,” said Bryan Goehring, Midway Lanes.

One hundred twenty bowlers will be competing at Midway Lanes on Saturday but as Mellon said, it will be done in two blocks.

“Instead of having everybody out here in one shift we got two 60 people shifts. We’re going to do one shift and move them out of the way then get cleaned up and then do the other shift until we qualify. Unfortunately, no banquet and no big gathering of people that night so we’re just going to announce who’s going to be coming back the next day for the 30 spots and we’ll go from there on Sunday morning. Then you guys will be here with your TV cameras at 11:30 and we’re going to fire this thing up! We’re so happy that we’ll be able to have it with everything going on,” Melon said.

Super-Sunday starts with 30 qualifiers from Saturday’s and our stepladder finals will live at 11:30 a.m. CT on all four of your western North Dakota NBC station’s: KFYR-TV in Bismarck, KQCD-TV in Dickinson, KUMV-TV in Williston, and KMOT-TV in Minot.

Also, we will have a new champion this year. Blake Wallstrom will not be defending the title he won in 2020.

