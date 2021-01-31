Sunday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,495 tests, 67 positive, 0 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.1%* Sunday. There are 50 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 2,495 tests, 67 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1422 total). 981 active cases.

Burleigh - 10

Morton - 2

Ward - 9

Cass - 17

A full list of county COVID-19 numbers is not available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.