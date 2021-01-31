Advertisement

Sunday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,495 tests, 67 positive, 0 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.1%* Sunday. There are 50 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 2,495 tests, 67 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1422 total). 981 active cases.

Burleigh - 10

Morton - 2

Ward - 9

Cass - 17

A full list of county COVID-19 numbers is not available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 5,035 tests, 105 positive, 3 deaths
Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
Man tries to start fire at Fargo clinic, punches employee
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media
Minot residents prevent overdose
Minot residents work to save man from overdose

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Tania Schroder
2nd graders create a donut to sale to raise money for playground
Parks survey
North Dakota Parks and Recreation surveying public for state parks ideas
spearfishing
Darkhouse spearfishing
Northern Pike
North Dakota Northern Pike season