Sunday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,495 tests, 67 positive, 0 deaths

Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.1%* Sunday. There are 50 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 2,495 tests, 67 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1422 total). 981 active cases.
Burleigh - 10
Morton - 2
Ward - 9
Cass - 17
A full list of county COVID-19 numbers is not available at this time.
