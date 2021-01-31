Reforming the Emergency Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Democrats are trying to get a seat at the Emergency Commission Table.

The Emergency Commission is a six-member board of state leaders responsible for allocating federal funds.

Board members include members of the executive branch and majority party leadership.

A bill sponsored by Democrats would remove the Secretary of State from the commission and put the minority party leaders for the House and Senate on it.

“There was a big job for the Emergency Commission. Four people from the legislature doing this, and I think that we need to have some oversight of this,” Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, said.

Over the summer, the Commission was responsible for distributing all of the $1.25 billion from the CARES Act.

A ranking member of the Republican party said he wasn’t closed-minded about the idea but added that elections have consequences.

