Reforming the Emergency Commission
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Democrats are trying to get a seat at the Emergency Commission Table.
The Emergency Commission is a six-member board of state leaders responsible for allocating federal funds.
Board members include members of the executive branch and majority party leadership.
A bill sponsored by Democrats would remove the Secretary of State from the commission and put the minority party leaders for the House and Senate on it.
“There was a big job for the Emergency Commission. Four people from the legislature doing this, and I think that we need to have some oversight of this,” Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, said.
Over the summer, the Commission was responsible for distributing all of the $1.25 billion from the CARES Act.
A ranking member of the Republican party said he wasn’t closed-minded about the idea but added that elections have consequences.
