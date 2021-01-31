Pen pal project bridges gap between generations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senior citizens are among those who have been affected most by social distancing and many are in need of socialization. Now, the Burleigh County Senior Center is aiming to fix the problem by bridging a gap between generations.

At Rita Murphy Elementary, senior citizens and second graders are being paired up.

“Well, we write to them. And then they read what we wrote and then they write back,” said Mariah a second-grade pen pal.

Two generations affected by one deadly virus, learning they have more in common than they might realize.

“Then one of them had ‘I like to draw’, so I drew a picture because I draw. I do a little artwork,” said Willie, a senior pen pal.

“He drew this snowman,” said Adley, a second-grade pen pal.

Ms. Bren says the project is replacing in person visits between the Senior Center and the students that just aren’t possible due to the pandemic.

“We know it’s hard for them not being able to be with each other. We just hope we can share some joy,” explained second-grade teacher Aura Bren.

But with new challenges comes new opportunities. Teaching children about a form of communication they likely don’t see too often.

“It’s something that’s uncommon in this world because people just don’t write anymore,” added Inez, a senior pen pal.

Reading and writing are the goals of the program, but the journals aren’t the only thing being sent to the seniors.

“This time we’re sending Valentines with our journal. So, we’re kind of wanting to send something special every time,” said Bren.

Between the journals and the art, what started as homework is growing into real relationships between total strangers.

“It will create a connection with a child that makes lasting memories for both of you,” added Willie.

Memories that neither side is taking for granted during the age of social distancing.

