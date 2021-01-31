Advertisement

North Dakota Parks and Recreation surveying public for state parks ideas

Parks survey
Parks survey(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota’s State Parks and Recreation department is working to bring more people outdoors in 2021.

Staff are running a pair of surveys to find out what people want to see at our state parks. You can find it on their website. One ends Sunday, Jan. 31, while the other ends a week later, Sunday, Feb. 7.They already have close to 6,000 responses on the survey.

“Really exciting that we saw a few more people that stayed a little closer to home, and I think people. It gave them an opportunity to see just what kind of gems that we do have in North Dakota for those state parks. So hopefully we’ll have some of those return visitors as some of those new visitors are coming in whether they’re from inside the state or outside the state,” said director, Andrea Travnicek.

Staff said 2020 was a record setting year at 1.29 million visitors, and the parks are hoping to keep that going in 2021.

You can find information plus a link to the surveys here.

