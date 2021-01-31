North Dakota Northern Pike season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department legalized darkhouse spearfishing for northern pike in 2001, yet took a cautious approach to make sure it didn’t negatively influence pike populations.

“But as we’ve gained more information over the last few years, it’s become pretty obvious that darkhouse spearfishing wasn’t having a negative impact on our pike populations. So as the years progressed, we have allowed more opportunity for anglers to enjoy darkhouse spearfishing on more of our pike fisheries,” said NDGF Fisheries Supervisor Paul Bailey.

Bruce Kreft has been darkhouse spearfishing since the mid-2000s, and finds it fascinating to watch when the predatory fish stalk and attack the decoy.

“So they come in fast and they’ll hit the decoy and you’ll have no time to spear them at that point. But almost every time they will turn around and then come back in and investigate what it was that they just hit,” said Kreft.

“I guess it’s a very kind of unique neat visual experience watching how pike react to something they want to eat. I think its kind of almost a soothing experience, looking down a hole in the ice seeing occasional other fish swim by, some invertebrates maybe swimming by there. And then a pike coming in is definitely a pretty exciting event,” said Bailey.

Kreft says he enjoys taking kids or someone who has never had the opportunity to darkhouse spearfish before.

“The enjoyment of doing it is watching other people get an opportunity to spear a fish. I get the thrill of watching that fish actually come in and attack the decoy and watch how they act. But then to see other people get the enjoyment of actually getting the fish is exciting to me,” said Kreft.

Bailey says if you’re 16 or older you must have a fishing license and register before heading out darkhouse spearfishing. There are also safety regulations in place you need to follow before leaving the ice. And there is a good reason the season closes March 15 every year.

“A lot of times some of our larger female pike tend to concentrate in some of the shallow areas that would make them more susceptible to darkhouse spearfishing,” Bailey.

