New health survey released

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has thrown everyone a curveball. As the months progress, the needs of our community change.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Custer Health, CHI St. Alexius and Sanford Health teamed up to create a Community Health Needs Assessment Survey for the Bismarck-Mandan metro area.

The survey goes beyond health and addresses needs such as transportation, safety, housing, and other social determinants.

Information will be used to develop strategies to address needs.

The survey is confidential, and the results will be released at a later date.

Residents can access the 2021 survey by visiting the Community Health Assessment page on the City of Bismarck website and clicking on the survey link near the top of the page.

