Minot Area Council of the Arts brings in 2021 with new look

Image Courtesy: Minot Area Council of the Arts
Image Courtesy: Minot Area Council of the Arts(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Council of the Arts recently rebranded, welcoming a new logo and website with the hopes of creating new opportunities for artists in the Magic City.

The council choose a local Minot designer to help create the new logo, saying that it brings a fresh and more modern feel to the organization.

Executive Director Justin Anderson said the rebranding was a longtime goal that was made possible with the more time he had on his hands, and hopes it will bring new life to the organization.

“We are really excited about this new look and we think that this new light is the perfect start to what we are doing this year, some of the new changes that we are making and some of the life we are bringing,” said Anderson.

Anderson said he is very excited for 2021 and has many big plans coming up.

