Advertisement

From ho-hum to whopper: Major storm on its way to Northeast

The East Coast is bracing for a powerful winter storm.
The East Coast is bracing for a powerful winter storm.(Source: WMTV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – After days of frigid temperatures but little else weather-wise, the Northeast braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days.

Three to 5 inches of snow arrived in central Ohio by early Sunday, making for some slippery roads. A few more inches was in the forecast for Sunday, but by the afternoon, the snow was expected to reach Pennsylvania.

Heavy snow falling at an inch to 3 inches an hour was forecast for Monday in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the National Weather Service said. Much of the region could see blizzard-like conditions, with a foot to 18 inches of snow.

Temperatures were expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s for New York City metro area.

The snow was expected to start falling in Massachusetts on Monday morning, bringing up to a foot of snow to impact the evening commute. The storm will reach northern New England later that night, meteorologists said.

Winds strong enough to bring down tree branches with gusts ranging from 35 to 50 mph were forecast for the storm.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 5,035 tests, 105 positive, 3 deaths
Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
Man tries to start fire at Fargo clinic, punches employee
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media
Minot residents prevent overdose
Minot residents work to save man from overdose

Latest News

Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russia arrests over 4,500 at wide protests backing Navalny
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,495 tests, 67 positive, 0 deaths
Photo courtesy: Tania Schroder
2nd graders create a donut to sale to raise money for playground
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief