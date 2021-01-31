Advertisement

Creator of ‘Bernie’ mittens partners with teddy bear maker

The creator of the mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore at President Joe Biden’s inauguration has...
The creator of the mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore at President Joe Biden’s inauguration has teamed up with the Vermont Teddy Bear Company.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The teacher who created the recycled wool mittens that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the presidential inauguration — engendering countless memes — is partnering with the Vermont Teddy Bear Company to create a whole mitten line to meet soaring demand, with some of the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Vermont.

“I can’t be more thrilled, because I personally can’t make 18,000 pairs of mittens,” Jen Ellis said Saturday, estimating how many people have contacted her. “Everybody will get their mittens — everybody.”

Ellis, a Vermont elementary school teacher who has a side business making mittens out of recycled wool, gave Sanders a pair as a gift, and he wore them to President Joe Biden’s inauguration. His fashion look, also featuring a winter jacket made by Burton Snowboards, sparked countless memes prompted by the photo taken by Agence France-Presse: The former presidential candidate could be found on social media timelines taking a seat on the subway, the moon and the couch with the cast of “Friends,” among other creative locales.

Sanders raised at least $1.8 million in merchandise for charities stemming from the Jan. 20 image of him seated with his arms and legs crossed, clad in his brown parka and the recycled wool mittens. Sanders put out so-called “Chairman Sanders” merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers, on his campaign website.

Vermont Teddy Bear, which makes handcrafted bears for all occasions, including a Bernie one, reached out to Ellis to see if she’d be interested in partnering.

“Jen is going to work hand-in-hand — mitten-in-hand — with each one of our designers” to ensure that the ‘Bernie mitten’ design in multiple patterns is produced in a way that meets her standards of quality, said Hayes McCarthy, vice president of product innovation, brand creative and consumer experience. “We’re excited to be in the mittens category.”

It’s not clear when the first mittens would be available for purchase. Those interested in getting a pair can leave an email at the company’s website.

In the past, Vermont Teddy Bear has made special bears to raise money for Make-A-Wish Vermont, and recently gave office space to the organization for $1 a year, said James Hathaway, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont. Hathaway said the charity lost $250,000 in revenue during the pandemic.

“We are so grateful to Vermont Teddy Bear, Jen, and of course to Bernie for being so Bernie,” Hathaway said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 5,035 tests, 105 positive, 3 deaths
Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
Man tries to start fire at Fargo clinic, punches employee
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media
Minot residents prevent overdose
Minot residents work to save man from overdose

Latest News

Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russia arrests 3,800 during wide protests backing Navalny
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
The paternal grandmother found the family when she arrived at the home, expecting to babysit...
Couple, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide in Okla. mobile home