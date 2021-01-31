Children learn science by creating snow storms in a jar

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There isn’t too much snow outside but kids got to create their own snow storm in a jar at North Dakota Heritage Center this afternoon.

The Axtman family just moved from Texas and this was four-year-old Remi’s first time seeing snow in person and in the classroom. Instructor Sarah Fox said hands on experience is important for young children.

”I really like to have some focal point that’s either in the museum or that the North Dakota Historical Society has kind of as a starting point because I want kids to learn that history and then of course we have to do a fun activity,” said Little Kids, Big World educator Sarah Fox.

Sarah started the Little Kids, Big World activities after the heritage center temporarily closed its Tree House exhibit last March.

