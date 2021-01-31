Business, community raises more than $100,000 for farmers and ranchers affected by Windy Fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On January 14, the Windy Fire destroyed more than 16,000 acres, beginning in Adams County, North Dakota and extending through Perkins county in South Dakota.

Lemmon, South Dakota area producer Preston Zorc is one more than two dozen farmers and ranchers whose land the fire burned.

The Zorcs lost about 1,800 acres of pasture land.

So far, businesses and community members have raised more than $100,000 to help families affected.

Preston said there are too many people to thank.

“It’s always been a tight community but it definitely tighten up a lot more you know. Just can’t say thank you enough not only from our family but all the families that were affected,” said Lemmon area producer Preston Zorc.

The Lemmon Chamber of Commerce is planning another benefit Sunday morning at Lemmon Livestock from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. mountain time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.