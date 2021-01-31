Advertisement

Business, community raises more than $100,000 for farmers and ranchers affected by Windy Fire

Windy Fire
Windy Fire(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On January 14, the Windy Fire destroyed more than 16,000 acres, beginning in Adams County, North Dakota and extending through Perkins county in South Dakota.

Lemmon, South Dakota area producer Preston Zorc is one more than two dozen farmers and ranchers whose land the fire burned.

The Zorcs lost about 1,800 acres of pasture land.

So far, businesses and community members have raised more than $100,000 to help families affected.

Preston said there are too many people to thank.

“It’s always been a tight community but it definitely tighten up a lot more you know. Just can’t say thank you enough not only from our family but all the families that were affected,” said Lemmon area producer Preston Zorc.

The Lemmon Chamber of Commerce is planning another benefit Sunday morning at Lemmon Livestock from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. mountain time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 2.5% rate; 153 positive; 2 deaths; +6,234 vaccinated
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 5,035 tests, 105 positive, 3 deaths
Coltin Horob and Jeff Ersland
Neighbors recognized for saving man after he was stabbed
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
Man tries to start fire at Fargo clinic, punches employee
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Hoeven, Cramer request meeting with President Biden following actions targeting energy industry

Latest News

Parks survey
North Dakota Parks and Recreation surveying public for state parks ideas
spearfishing
Darkhouse spearfishing
Northern Pike
North Dakota Northern Pike season
Little kids, big world
Children learn science by creating snow storms in a jar