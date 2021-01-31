2nd graders create a donut to sale to raise money for playground

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Grimsrud Elementary School second graders recently put their creativity to the test by creating a new type of donut to sell at Bearscat Bakehouse.

They’re raising money for a new playground.

It’s part of their social studies lesson.

They made the donuts, tried them and now they working on an advertisement using persuasive writing.

Bearscat will choose one of the donuts to make and sell for a limited time.

“To work hard, be a good member of the community to learn how they can work to earn the things that they want and need and how working also helps other people in the community. So I think this type of project also creates a real strong community relationship,” Grimsrud second grade teacher Tania Schroder

Some of the proceeds from the donut sales will be used support the new Grimsrud playground.

Student will find out which of their donuts was chosen next week.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.