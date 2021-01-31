18-year-old Bismarck woman seriously injured in Barnes County crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An 18-year-old Bismarck woman was seriously injured after a T-bone collision on I-94.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened last night just before 8:30 p.m.

The woman was heading east on icy, snow-covered roads, when she began to spin out.

Her car crossed the median and onto the westbound lanes, where another car slammed into the drivers’ side door.

She had to be extracted from her car and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The occupants of the other car were also taken to the hospital, but with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.