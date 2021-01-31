Advertisement

18-year-old Bismarck woman seriously injured in Barnes County crash

(WBAY)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An 18-year-old Bismarck woman was seriously injured after a T-bone collision on I-94.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened last night just before 8:30 p.m.

The woman was heading east on icy, snow-covered roads, when she began to spin out.

Her car crossed the median and onto the westbound lanes, where another car slammed into the drivers’ side door.

She had to be extracted from her car and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The occupants of the other car were also taken to the hospital, but with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 5,035 tests, 105 positive, 3 deaths
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
Man tries to start fire at Fargo clinic, punches employee
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,495 tests, 67 positive, 0 deaths
Northern Pike
North Dakota Northern Pike season

Latest News

Robbie Eckert
Bismarck Legacy High School student joining forces with ‘Robbie’s Hope’ to cut teen suicide in half by 2028
Image Courtesy: Minot Area Council of the Arts
Minot Area Council of the Arts brings in 2021 with new look
New health survey
New health survey released
Connor
Women requesting letters of inspiration be sent to toddler with cancer from Jamestown