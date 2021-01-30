Travel industry moves forward

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck travel agents are doing more research these days tracking COVID protocols in other states and even internationally.

One agent has noticed a shift from international to domestic flights as people are trying to stay closer to home and has been finding ways to work with the new pandemic travel regulations.

“We have rebooked a lot of packages. You know, people who have had something planned last year want to go this year,” said travel advisor Jennifer Leingang.

Many destinations have different sets of protocols which poses an issue for those needing to travel.

“We get updates regularly and we try to stay up to date as much as possible as we can with the new rules that come out regarding testing and if you need a negative COVID test within a certain amount of time,” said Leingang.

Businesses lodging travelers, like home sharing business Airbnb, have also been affected by travel restrictions and have noticed a change in bookings.

Airbnb host Karen Hedstrom said, “as people started to figure out how to navigate through this, it picked up and I’ve been busy ever since.”

Hedstrom has been following the guidelines set by Airbnb to disinfect before and after guests.

Leingang said, “I just hope that things get back to a new normal. That people’s comfort levels increase and so we can get out there again and experience the world. You know travel brings a lot of people together.”

According to an Airbnb survey, 32 percent of people want ‘the vast majority’ of people at their destination to be vaccinated and travel industry leaders are hopeful the vaccine will allow tourism to increase once again.

