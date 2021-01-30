Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 5,035 tests, 105 positive, 3 deaths
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.5%* Saturday. There are 48 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 5,035 tests, 105 were positive. There were 3 new deaths (1422 total). 1,032 active cases.
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.1%.
Burleigh County - 18
Morton County - 3
Ward County - 11
A full list of county test results are not available at this time.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.