Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 5,035 tests, 105 positive, 3 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.5%* Saturday. There are 48 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 5,035 tests, 105 were positive. There were 3 new deaths (1422 total). 1,032 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.1%.

Burleigh County - 18

Morton County - 3

Ward County - 11

A full list of county test results are not available at this time.

