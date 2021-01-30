Advertisement

Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 5,035 tests, 105 positive, 3 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.5%* Saturday. There are 48 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 5,035 tests, 105 were positive. There were 3 new deaths (1422 total). 1,032 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.1%.

Burleigh County - 18

Morton County - 3

Ward County - 11

A full list of county test results are not available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 2.5% rate; 153 positive; 2 deaths; +6,234 vaccinated
Coltin Horob and Jeff Ersland
Neighbors recognized for saving man after he was stabbed
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Hoeven, Cramer request meeting with President Biden following actions targeting energy industry
Seat belt
House bill could drop seat belt laws for those over 18
Joshua Kemerling
Man sentenced to 17-years for sexually assaulting two minors

Latest News

Travel industry moves forward
A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA,...
B-52s continue missions over Middle East
Minot business
Minot businesses react to pandemic impact, loosening of restrictions
Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B