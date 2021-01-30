Advertisement

NDHSAA: Class B region, state basketball to run at scheduled sites

NDHSAA
NDHSAA(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota High School Activities Association announced that Class B region and state basketball tournaments will run at their scheduled sites.

Boys are scheduled on March 8, 9, and 11. Girls dates are Feb. 22, 23, and 25.

Class A region basketball tournaments will be hosted by higher seeds for the first two days before the WDA concludes at the Bismarck Event Center and the EDC wraps up at Scheels Center.

Class A regionals are set for March 11-14.

