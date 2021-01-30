Advertisement

Minot residents work to save man from overdose

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Three Minot residents helped save a man from suffering an overdose in northwest Minot Thursday night.

Marcell Leeshawn along with two of his friends said they administered NARCAN to the man and remained at the scene until police arrived.

None of the residents knew the man. They said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

“There’s been a lot of deaths in Minot from drug overdoses, and like I said it’s kids, somebody’s kid got to go home last night,” said Leeshawn.

First District Health Unit in Minot offers Narcan training.

To register visit their website. You can find the link here.

