Minot businesses react to pandemic impact, loosening of restrictions

MINOT, N.D. – Friday, the statewide risk level officially moved from moderate-yellow to low-green, which means more people are allowed in venues at a time.

Hometown Elegance Owner Carl Clemetson said he lost 76% of their annual revenue due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This isn’t a one-year fix for those of us in hospitality. This is two to three years on the best scale for us to recover,” said Clemetson.

Clemetson explained that catering and event companies took a large hit because they rely on the gathering of people.

At the Spot, a Minot pool hall and bar, owner Sherry McGlaughlin said although she and other businesses followed the guidelines, she also so a decline in businesses because people did not feel safe going out.

“Even when people are going out to places that can be safe because you are going to take out, or go to a bar or restaurant where people are more than six feet away from others and we are requiring masks if people don’t feel safe, they are still not going to come out,” said McGlaughlin.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, last week, North Dakota ranked lowest among all states for test positivity.

As cases continue to drop, many restrictions are being eased.

“With the restrictions being lifted, we are hoping people are not as hesitant towards moving forward. In the spring things were very hesitant because nobody knew what was going to happen,” said Clemetson.

Now, event venues are recommended at 75% of room capacity, while restaurants and bars like The Spot increased capacity from 65% and up to 200 patrons to 80 percent of capacity with up to 300 patrons.

“I feel really good about this year. I feel like North Dakota’s ahead of the power curve which is good,” said McGlaughlin.

The guidelines still state that social distancing should be in place and face coverings should be strongly recommended or required at those businesses.

