Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base is now operating under the HPCON Bravo health and safety protocol, the base announced on social media this week.

Under HPCON B, Team Minot members may return to utilizing personal services businesses as long as they follow CDC and state-prescribed safety precautions.

Active duty may use off-base retail businesses.

Team Minot members are authorized to dine-in at restaurants that follow state and federal guidelines, and if the establishment has a restaurant and bar, members will only be seated in the dining area.

Indoor gatherings are limited to 70% of the room’s fire code capacity, not to exceed 100 personnel. Outdoor gatherings may have up to 100 people, and cloth face coverings are required if you cannot maintain six feet of distance.

Bars, casinos, rallies, and fairs remain restricted, along with limitations to sporting events and movie theaters.

