Advertisement

Man tries to start fire at Fargo clinic, punches employee

Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and then got in a fight with an employee. The damage from the fire is also pictured above.(Fargo, ND Police Dept.)
By KVLY
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing numerous charges after a wild situation at a Fargo clinic involving a hairspray, a lighter and a fight.

Fargo Police said the bizarre situation happened at the Sanford Sleep and Dialysis clinic in the 2800 block of University Dr. around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.

The police report said 50-year-old Santos Mekwam went into the lobby of the clinic and used a can of hairspray and a lighter to start fires.

An employee noticed what happened and tried to stop Mekwam, that led to a fight where police say Mekwam punched the employee in the face and then ran.

Police then found Mekwam in a parking lot close to the clinic with a bottle of hair spray.

A damage estimate from the fire at the clinic was not included in the police report.

Mekwam is now under arrests for simple assault, endangerment by fire and an unrelated warrant.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 2.5% rate; 153 positive; 2 deaths; +6,234 vaccinated
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 5,035 tests, 105 positive, 3 deaths
Coltin Horob and Jeff Ersland
Neighbors recognized for saving man after he was stabbed
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Hoeven, Cramer request meeting with President Biden following actions targeting energy industry
Seat belt
House bill could drop seat belt laws for those over 18

Latest News

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 5,035 tests, 105 positive, 3 deaths
Travel industry moves forward
A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA,...
B-52s continue missions over Middle East
Minot business
Minot businesses react to pandemic impact, loosening of restrictions