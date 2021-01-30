Man tries to start fire at Fargo clinic, punches employee

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing numerous charges after a wild situation at a Fargo clinic involving a hairspray, a lighter and a fight.

Fargo Police said the bizarre situation happened at the Sanford Sleep and Dialysis clinic in the 2800 block of University Dr. around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.

The police report said 50-year-old Santos Mekwam went into the lobby of the clinic and used a can of hairspray and a lighter to start fires.

An employee noticed what happened and tried to stop Mekwam, that led to a fight where police say Mekwam punched the employee in the face and then ran.

Police then found Mekwam in a parking lot close to the clinic with a bottle of hair spray.

A damage estimate from the fire at the clinic was not included in the police report.

Mekwam is now under arrests for simple assault, endangerment by fire and an unrelated warrant.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.