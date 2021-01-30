Federal Approval for North Dakota behavioral healthcare expansion

MINOT, N.D. – The Department of Human Services received federal approval for a program a year and a half in the making.

The expansion allows more services to keep people at home in their own community.

It includes peer to peer counseling, and home assistance to keep people in their homes with family. They are looking to recruit providers into these new programs to spread better coverage across the state.

“People tend to do best when they can develop a plan that works for them, and often that means staying close to where they have family and friends, and individuals who can really support them,” said Pamela Sagness, Behavioral Health Division Director.

Sagness said we should see more next week about what this expansion means for behavioral health in North Dakota schools.

