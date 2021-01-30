Advertisement

Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns

Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled properly for allergens.(FDA via CNN)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn’t labeled properly for allergens.

People with allergies to eggs or fish could be exposed in a batch sold to seventeen states, many in the West and Midwest.

Dole says the salad dressing and the topping kit were accidentally swapped in the production process.

No illnesses or allergic reactions were reported before the recall.

The packages all have a “best if used by” date of Jan. 26.

If you have questions, there’s more information on FDA’s website under safety recalls, or you can call Dole directly, toll-free, at 1-800-356-3111.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 2.5% rate; 153 positive; 2 deaths; +6,234 vaccinated
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 5,035 tests, 105 positive, 3 deaths
Coltin Horob and Jeff Ersland
Neighbors recognized for saving man after he was stabbed
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Hoeven, Cramer request meeting with President Biden following actions targeting energy industry
Seat belt
House bill could drop seat belt laws for those over 18

Latest News

PHOTO COURTESY: American Bankers Association
“Banks Never Ask That” campaign educates on scams
MHA Chairman Mark Fox
Biden administration seeks to strengthen federal-tribal relationships
Minot residents prevent overdose
Minot residents work to save man from overdose
While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots