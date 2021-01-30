Dickinson high students can now receive entry-level Dental Assistant Certification

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Along with graduating with a diploma at Dickinson High School, some students will be receiving their entry-level Dental Assistant Certification.

The district launched a two-year program at the start of the school year for juniors and seniors.

Aspiring dentist and Dickinson High School Junior Evan Lubken is getting an inside look into the dental industry.

“For a long time, I’ve always thought of becoming a dentist, and to join this program, I would get a lot of experience,” said Lubken.

Students study curriculum provided by the Dental Assisting National Board online.

They then must complete 650 hours of on-the-job training at a dental office.

“Dr. Duffy, the doctor I work with, she has been very helpful, and she said I’ll have a job if I do stay. So I think once I get the qualification, I’ll most likely use that opportunity and have a job throughout my Undergrad,” said DHS senior Griffin Obrigewitch.

Most of the equipment and learning tools were paid for by the district.

“We get to help out with assisting at our dental offices, I’m with Dr. Sticka, and he lets me get to do a lot of things there, and I like how we get to do the sealant program with Dr. Duffy,” said DHS junior McKenzie Swisher.

The district launched the program to add a new career path to their career academy, and as of now, it doesn’t cost students anything.

“I think it’s important that they have these types of experiences so that they can build on them, and if they do continue to go on to become a hygienist or if they want to go to dental school, then they have a really good foundation for it,” said Dickinson High School health sciences instructor Bobbie Johnson.

There are three students enrolled in the program.

Dickinson high students that are interested should reach out to their school counselor.

