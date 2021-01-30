Advertisement

Biden administration seeks to strengthen federal-tribal relationships

MHA Chairman Mark Fox
MHA Chairman Mark Fox(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A memorandum released by President Joe Biden’s administration earlier this week hopes to strengthen the government’s relationship with tribal nations throughout the U.S.

The memorandum said the administration’s goals are to honor tribal governments by including them in policy decisions that may affect their lands.

MHA Chairman Mark Fox says he’s already seeing this play out, after they were exempt from the executive order barring new drilling permits on federal land.

“For this administration to hear our voices and say ‘what do you need?’ In addition to recognizing the difference between federal and public lands is also defer to the tribes when it comes to regulating our own lands,” said Chairman Fox.

Part of the memorandum said the administration will do just that with regular, meaningful, and robust consultation with Tribal Nations.

