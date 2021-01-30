“Banks Never Ask That” campaign educates on scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the American Bankers Association are working to educate the public on how to avoid modern day phishing scams.

However, they’re using more than just public service announcements and PowerPoints for the Bank’s Never Ask That campaign.

The campaign’s humorous but informative videos help people identify common scams and phishing behaviors.

The campaign provides examples of common ways hackers will reach out and help consumers identify when and where important information should be shared.

With more than 1,500 member banks participating, organizers said this is the largest consumer protection campaign in ABA history.

“If someone is asking you with a sense of urgency; ‘If you don’t call us now your account is going to be closed,’ or ‘you’re going to lose all this money if you don’t respond quickly.’ We tried to identify different things in that campaign that were a little humorous, a little funny that people would relate to in their real life if they came across the,” said Paul Benda, Senior Vice President of Risk and Cybersecurity Policy.

The campaign began in October 2020.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.