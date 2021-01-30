Badlands Big Sticks owner put hairstyle at mercy of other for a good cause

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Big Sticks baseball team owner has been avoiding the barber’s chair for quite some time because of quarantine, earlier this week he turned his overgrown locks into something for good.

Dave Ouellette shaved his head into a funky style to raise more than $2500 for the Little Buddy Foundation.

It raises money to help kids pay for prosthetics.

Donors donated through the foundation’s Facebook page by choosing Dave’s hairstyle.

A mullet with a monkey-tail or a Mohawk.

The Mohawk choice received the most votes, but Dave didn’t have enough hair for that so, the barber had to improvise.

“I said you know I’d like to do this but I’d really love if there’s any way we can come up with a way to make it benefit somebody. I mean I can shave it all off but that accomplishes nothing,” said Ouellette.

Little Veronica Hazlett from Becker Minnesota is just one of the recipients of these donated funds, going towards her prosthetic hand to help her learn how to crawl.

She turns one in March.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.