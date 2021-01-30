B-52s continue missions over Middle East

TAMPA, Fla. – B-52 Stratofortress aircrews with the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana took part in a “presence patrol” mission in the Middle East Wednesday, according to U.S. Central Command.

It’s the third such mission for the B-52s so far in 2021, and the sixth in recent months. A crew from Minot Air Force Base conducted a similar mission over the region on Jan. 17, according to CENTCOM.

The exercises come amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. They are not to seek conflict, but rather to “deter aggression and showcase the U.S. commitment to regional security,” according to CENTCOM.

Minot and Barksdale are the two installations in the U.S. that house the B-52s.

