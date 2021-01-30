Advertisement

B-52s continue missions over Middle East

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA,...
A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, flew with Royal Saudi Arabian Air Force F-15SAs during a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. Military's commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)(U.S. Central Command Public Affa)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. – B-52 Stratofortress aircrews with the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana took part in a “presence patrol” mission in the Middle East Wednesday, according to U.S. Central Command.

It’s the third such mission for the B-52s so far in 2021, and the sixth in recent months. A crew from Minot Air Force Base conducted a similar mission over the region on Jan. 17, according to CENTCOM.

The exercises come amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. They are not to seek conflict, but rather to “deter aggression and showcase the U.S. commitment to regional security,” according to CENTCOM.

Minot and Barksdale are the two installations in the U.S. that house the B-52s.

