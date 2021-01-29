Advertisement

Triple T Toy Show brings collectors from across the country to the Magic City

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The past year has been difficult for antique toy collectors and sellers due to the pandemic closing shows.

The Triple T Toy Show in Minot has been able to go ahead with their event this weekend, drawing in many from across the country.

The show has brought together collectors, sellers, and curious spectators for 17 years.

The Triple T Toy Show is not Mike Smith’s first rodeo.

“I have been collecting since ’93. Then, I started off with trucks and then switched over to more of farm stuff. I guess I have been showing for 10 to 12 years,” said Mike Smith, a vendor.

He said he’s happy to attend the show and chat with fellow collectors, after so many have been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

“It’s fun to visit with them, especially the kids. I enjoy having the kids come, once and a while, I pop a toy in a kid’s hand who looks like he needs a little help,” said Smith.

It’s welcoming all different ages to attend and be a part of the show.

“We came to the toy show so Austin could have a chance to display his farm toy display. This is the second time he has shown it, he actually had it in Dyersville, Iowa at the National Farm Toy show as well,” said Nathan Schlief, a proud parent.

It’s drawing in vendors from across the country.

“I’m from Colorado, I like big bud tractors and I come up here because up north they are more common,” said Layne Atwater, a vendor.

“Most the time, I am in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa. I have done a couple in South Dakota, but this is my first time out here,” said Smith.

Giving young and old toy collectors a chance to find the perfect treasure to take home

The show is at the Minot Municipal Auditorium Friday until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

