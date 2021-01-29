Advertisement

Trinity Health business office to resume walk-in service Monday

(KFYR)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – After having to suspend in-person visits due to COVID-19, Trinity Health announced that its business offices will resume in-person visits starting next week.

As of Monday, Feb. 1, the business office will resume walk-in services while still following health and safety protocols. 

The office will be open to visitors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks and social distancing will be required and enforced for in-person service.

