Trinity Health business office to resume walk-in service Monday

MINOT, N.D. – After having to suspend in-person visits due to COVID-19, Trinity Health announced that its business offices will resume in-person visits starting next week.

As of Monday, Feb. 1, the business office will resume walk-in services while still following health and safety protocols.

The office will be open to visitors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks and social distancing will be required and enforced for in-person service.

