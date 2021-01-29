State health officials say there’s no need to worry about vaccine availability

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 vaccines are being administered at really high rates in North Dakota compared to other states, but does that mean our vaccines are running low?

State health officials say they don’t think North Dakota will run out of vaccines.

They say the state is receiving a constant flow of vaccines on a week-to-week bases.

If there is a reduction in the amount of vaccine allocated, the state would notify providers to plan to vaccinate fewer people.

“Until we get further down into that priority group I think that we will always have a demand and I think that’s a good thing. I think that is shows that people are starting to take the vaccine serious and thinks it’s a safe and effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Department of Health Director of Field Services Brenton Nesemeier.

Nesemeier said the state is notified three weeks in advance about how many vaccines we are going to receive.

