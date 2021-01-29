Advertisement

Speeding ticket bill would help streamline fines

Speeding ticket bill
Speeding ticket bill(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Getting a speeding ticket is never pleasant, but the fine you receive could differ depending on where and what road you’re driving on. Lawmakers are looking to completely revamp the system.

The bill, which gained support in the House Transportation Committee, seeks to streamline statutory fee amounts and points for speeding violations.

“I just could not get past the idea that we have three structures of fine schedules and in real life it can mean some very significant differences,” said Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks.

Rep. Mock said he’s been reluctant to adjust traffic fines in the past, but said he feels this work needs to be done.

