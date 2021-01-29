Rolette County Public Health continues vaccine rollout

ROLLA, N.D. – Rolette County Public Health District is encouraging those eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines after starting vaccination stations this month.

Two vaccination clinics are already scheduled for February for those age 65 and up, with two underlying conditions.

Two time slots a day are currently scheduled at Rolla City Hall on Feb. 2 and 4.

Those vaccination clinics are for those wishing to receive their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Registration is required.

You can find more information on clinic times and register on state Health department website here.

For vaccine eligibility updates you can follow the Rolette County Public Health District Facebook page here.

