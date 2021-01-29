MHA Nation begins third tier of vaccine distribution

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The Three Affiliated Tribes is moving into tier three of the tribe’s eight-tier vaccination plan.

The third tier focuses on cultural preservation within the tribe and allows

Elders and 55 years and older who are MHA native speakers, clan and society ceremony keepers and cultural advisors to receive the vaccine.

Chairman Mark Fox said ensuring these members get the vaccine is a critical step to keep from losing cultural knowledge.

“We also made it a priority that those things need to be preserved and the way you preserve them is to do your best to keep those people alive so they can share that and document those things for a younger generation,” said Fox.

The tier also opens up vaccination for any elders 55 years and older.

For questions or to schedule a vaccine, you can call the call center at 701-627-7300.

Weekly vaccine and informational updates are also available on the MHA COVID-19 Task Force Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.