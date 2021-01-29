Man sentenced to 17-years for sexually assaulting two minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Carson man was sentenced Friday to 17 years in prison for raping two minors in 2019.

Thirty-nine-year-old Joshua Kemerling pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition in October.

Kemerling will get credit for 234 days served in jail, with 25 years of probation.

Investigators say Kemerling forced two 9-year-old girls to perform sex acts on him in February and March of 2019.

One of the victims told Grant County Deputies, Kemerling would lock the bedroom door with a knife and have sex with her.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.