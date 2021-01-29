Main Street Minute: Firehouse Subs reopens in the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s Main Street Minute, Your News Leader traveled south on 16th Street in Minot to visit the newly reopened Firehouse Subs.

Check out how the new owner brought back a beloved Magic City sub shop.

For many in the Magic City, a hot sandwich from Firehouse Subs on a cold North Dakota day is special.

“I love that the food is hot and fresh and its always cooked to the way, every time i come in the food is cooked correctly. It’s easy to grab chips and a drink and go back to work,” said a long-time customer, Ashley Gosdim.

When they closed their doors two years ago, many were left with an unsatisfied craving.

“We have been waiting the two years we worked here, they were open for a month then closed up, and we were really sad,” said Gosdim.

The strong military and first responder backbone of the community drew in new owner, Eric Engelstad.

“It’s a big community with the Air Force base and a lot first responders, so I thought it was an excellent fit and I knew there was a lot of people wanting Firehouse to come back to Minot,” said Engelstad.

He added that the sandwich chain’s mission is to give back to those who serve.

“Through our public safety foundation, local fire departments, police departments, first responders, can apply for a grant,” said Engelstad.

It’s bringing long-time customers back and picking up new ones along the way.

“I heard about Firehouse Subs and I heard it was really good, so I wanted to try it out,” said first-time customer Jordyn Enga.

Making the people of the Magic City happier, one sub at a time.

Minot Air Force Base donated some gear that is proudly hung throughout the restaurant. There is also a wall-size mural that pays tribute to the Air Force and Magic City first responders.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.