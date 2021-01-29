Hoeven, Cramer request meeting with President Biden following actions targeting energy industry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - WASHINGTON – Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer joined Senator Dan Sullivan and 23 additional Senators in sending a letter to President Joe Biden voicing their concerns about the new administration’s recent executive orders and regulatory actions targeting the domestic energy sector and the thousands of good-paying American jobs it supports, and requesting a meeting with the president.

“Mr. President, we all watched your inauguration and took your words about unity and putting yourself in other people’s shoes to heart,” the senators wrote. “We know you understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of Americans to live paycheck to paycheck and to be worried about how they are going to pay rent and feed their families. Unfortunately, by targeting resource development, you have put thousands of good-paying jobs at risk, which is adding to the burden that our constituents are bearing right now and has the potential to further the divide between rural and urban America. The actions you’ve taken have the very real potential to devastate these hard-working Americans and leave them and their families behind for decades to come.”

In addition to Senators Hoeven, Cramer and Sullivan, the letter is also signed by Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Kennedy (R-La.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

Hoeven and Cramer have opposed the Biden Administration’s actions to halt oil, gas and coal leases on federal land. Yesterday, the senators helped to introduce the Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act, which would prohibit the president or his secretaries of the Agriculture, Interior and Energy departments from issuing moratoria on leasing and permitting for energy and mineral resources on federal lands

