Gamestop and Robinhood

Gamestop and Robinhood
Gamestop and Robinhood(KFYR)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., had some strong words for the people working at Robinhood Thursday saying: <i>“cutting off their customers from trading stocks because some don’t like the outcome raises lots of questions. We should invite them over to answer them.”</i>

But Ryan Jockers, an economic instructor at Bismarck State College, says the flood of uneducated investments gives Robinhood a good reason to slow the money.

“It’s very dangerous. Unless you’re putting pennies in, which is whatever, if you’re starting to put real money in there, it is very dangerous,” said Jockers.

Despite the current volatility, long term investments should stabilize, as hedge funds learn to deal with a new player.

“Wallstreet is now having to pay attention to retail investors. Before it was just an afterthought like, ‘oh they can’t do anything’. Well, that’s not true anymore,” said Jockers.

