Families of those who die in the line of duty could get extended health benefits

Officer Holte
Officer Holte(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are trying to honor first responders, like Officer Cody Holte who died in the line of duty in May, by protecting their family members. A proposed bill would extend health benefits for them.

It would allow surviving spouses and dependent children of peace officers, patrolmen, correctional officers, and firefighters who’ve died in the line of duty to continue receiving health benefits.

“During such a dark time, having to deal with the tedious chore of finding new health insurance is nothing we want to place on families in their time of grief,” said Rep. Zachary Ista, D-Grand Forks.

Rep. Ista said one question they’ll have to address is who would pay for those benefits. He said 17 other states have already enacted a similar law.

