Experts explain how you can claim missing stimulus money, where we’re at with third round

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Talks of a third round of stimulus checks are in the works. But, experts say many haven’t received their second or even first payments.

The Internal Revenue Service started delivering second-round payments in December. If you’re still waiting for your money, accountants say you’re not alone.

“The IRS is trying to re-route payments that didn’t go to the right place,” said Haga Kommer CPA Kelda Rerick.

You can still claim this money by showing it on your 2020 tax return located on the second page of the 10-40 document.

“That’s where you’ll get your money. There isn’t a phone number to call or somebody to contact about it. You just have to take care of it on your 2020 tax return,” Rerick said.

Meanwhile, talks of a third stimulus payment are happening in Washington.

“The first thing I got to do is get this Covid package passed,” said President Joe Biden. The President is pushing for a bipartisan agreement on his one-point-nine trillion dollar recovery plan, but getting Republicans on board won’t be easy.

“That’s not what we’re seeing coming from the Democrats in this proposal, which is to send checks to people making up to $300,000 a year,” said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming.

If Biden doesn’t get both party’s support, he can cut Republicans from the deal to pass more stimulus. But, his choice could mean setting the tone for his term and revealing whether he can make good on his promise to unify Congress and the country.

For answers to frequently asked questions, tax tips or more guidance, visit irs.gov.

