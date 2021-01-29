Advertisement

Bill to put restrictions on who can get an absentee ballot faces opposition

Absentee ballot drop box(KFYR)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s elections could see another round of changes in the next cycle.

The last included an all-mail primary followed by unprecedented absentee voting in the general election. However, some lawmakers are not fans of absentee voting, saying there were issues of fraud in some states in the last election. But the Deputy Secretary of State said there’s no need for the concern.

“I think what is partially happening here is that what happened in other states, there’s fear it’s going to happen here. It’s not going to,” said Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum.

The bill introduced by lone sponsor Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, would put restrictions on who can qualify to use an absentee ballot, but it was met with many people in committee speaking in opposition.

