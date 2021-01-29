Bill to allow political organizations to use gaming proceeds for political purposes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Charitable gaming is estimated to total $1.6 billion in North Dakota. With the industry generating large amounts of revenue, it’s a topic of discussion at the state legislature.

In the interim session, what to do with gaming was a big question.

With charitable gaming organizations installing electronic pull tab machines across the state, which yield high profits, bills are coming into legislative session that would either regulate or deregulate the industry.

Charitable gaming organizations have never been able to use their net proceeds for political purposes. But a Senate committee heard a bill this morning that is looking to roll back that restriction for state political parties and legislative district committees.

“We’re just creating an exception for political organizations. They can use the money they raise from a raffle for political purposes,” said Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot.

Tribal gaming leaders say, although they don’t disagree with the language in this bill, they’re concerned about it being paired with other gaming bills.

The bill did pass through committee, but only by a slim 4-3 margin.

