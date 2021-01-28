The State House killed a bill that would have made mask mandates at work illegal.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seat belt ordinances state that law enforcement can pull a vehicle over if those in the front seat aren’t wearing a seat belt.

While a bill that passed in the Senate is looking to add stricter language to that law, another one introduced in the House is seeking to loosen the restrictions.

The House Transportation Committee heard a bill this morning that would exempt anyone over the age of eighteen from having to wear a seatbelt.

Law enforcement and state agencies in support of the state’s Vision Zero program say it isn’t a good idea to relax seat belt laws.

“It’s the individuals who choose not to drive properly that endanger everybody’s lives,” said Wade Kadrmas of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Rep. Jeffery Magrum, R-Hazelton, who introduced the bill said “we can all agree that seat belt laws are good, but so is our freedom.”

