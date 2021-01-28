State House kills anti-mask bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State House killed a bill that would have made mask mandates at work illegal.

If passed, it would’ve allowed workers to opt out of a workplace mask requirement if a physician signed a certificate allowing the exception or if the employee recited religious beliefs.

Many lawmakers have spoken out about mask wearing during the session. Some choosing to wear clear visors instead, others choosing to not wear masks at all. But there was nearly a three to one ratio against this bill.

The primary sponsor, Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, said he knew he had a heavy lift.

But those against it said there were fundamental issues with the bill.

“How would that be enforced? The regulatory agency said the bill doesn’t provide enough clarity. For the reasons I’ve stated, regardless of your position on masks or not wearing masks, this is not the right bill for it,” Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, said.

The bill didn’t have a lot of support when it went through committee, but all bills submitted are voted on regardless of their popularity.

It’s another in a series of bills that aims to rollback state of emergency authorities. There are other bills that make statewide and local mask mandates illegal.

