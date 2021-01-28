Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Lucas Schumacher

Lucas Schumacher
Lucas Schumacher(KFYR)
By Ryan Farrell
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When a ball leaves Lucas Schumacher’s hand there’s a very good chance something positive is going to come from it.

Lucas led Linton-HMB to a state championship in the fall and he is hoping to do the same this winter.

Let’s meet the Lions senior All-Stater in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Quarterback Lucas Schumacher led the Linton-HMB Lions football team to the Fargodome where they claimed the 9-Man state championship beating Cavalier 32-24.

“Yeah you know it was a good feeling you know  winning that state championship I have been wanting to do that ever since I was a kid,” said Linton-HMB senior Lucas Schumacher.

Playing quarterback in the fall helped Schumacher when it was time to transition back to basketball.

Schumacher said: “You know it brings out leadership. You know there’s a few times that you have to quarterback the offense and defense and just comes out on to the court when we need it.”

“He is a really good leader. He tries his hardest. If we are down, he keeps our head up. I mean he’s a real team player,” said Linton-HMB senior Carter Renz.

Schumacher earned 2nd-Team All-State honors in basketball last season. His coach says Lucas can play all five positions.

“Well you know there isn’t anything he cant do with a basketball. He jumps in at center for us and then he plays point guard. He’s very explosive to the basket. He can shoot the three, he can shoot the three with somebody on him. I mean I don’t know how to describe him he plays defense he rebounds, he does everything so he is a very good player,” said Linton-HMB Head Coach Dan Carr.

A player talented enough to play either football or basketball in college.

Schumacher, “Yeah you know I was looking at football right away but last year I had a pretty serious concussion in football and then basketball.”

Schumacher has committed to play at the University of Jamestown.

“They bring a lot of energy you know they always come ready to play and their facilities are really really nice. He said I would be a great part of their team and that we can do good things in the future,” said Schumacher.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle in ice
More vehicles and ice shacks falling through ice with unusual warm weather
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.4% daily rate; 3,626 tests, 135 positive, 4 deaths
Turtle Mountain foster parent sentenced for raping children
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.6% rate; 162 positive; 1 death; +189 vaccinated
Man guilty of assault causing traumatic brain injury

Latest News

ORCS boys basketball
Four sets of brothers in ORCS boys basketball program
Basketball hoop
Class-B Basketball Polls
Brett Roloson and Ross Roloson
United Community Bank Athletes of the Week: Brett and Ross Roloson
Mystics Women's Basketball
Mystics Women’s Basketball