Sports Spotlight: Lucas Schumacher

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When a ball leaves Lucas Schumacher’s hand there’s a very good chance something positive is going to come from it.

Lucas led Linton-HMB to a state championship in the fall and he is hoping to do the same this winter.

Let’s meet the Lions senior All-Stater in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Quarterback Lucas Schumacher led the Linton-HMB Lions football team to the Fargodome where they claimed the 9-Man state championship beating Cavalier 32-24.

“Yeah you know it was a good feeling you know winning that state championship I have been wanting to do that ever since I was a kid,” said Linton-HMB senior Lucas Schumacher.

Playing quarterback in the fall helped Schumacher when it was time to transition back to basketball.

Schumacher said: “You know it brings out leadership. You know there’s a few times that you have to quarterback the offense and defense and just comes out on to the court when we need it.”

“He is a really good leader. He tries his hardest. If we are down, he keeps our head up. I mean he’s a real team player,” said Linton-HMB senior Carter Renz.

Schumacher earned 2nd-Team All-State honors in basketball last season. His coach says Lucas can play all five positions.

“Well you know there isn’t anything he cant do with a basketball. He jumps in at center for us and then he plays point guard. He’s very explosive to the basket. He can shoot the three, he can shoot the three with somebody on him. I mean I don’t know how to describe him he plays defense he rebounds, he does everything so he is a very good player,” said Linton-HMB Head Coach Dan Carr.

A player talented enough to play either football or basketball in college.

Schumacher, “Yeah you know I was looking at football right away but last year I had a pretty serious concussion in football and then basketball.”

Schumacher has committed to play at the University of Jamestown.

“They bring a lot of energy you know they always come ready to play and their facilities are really really nice. He said I would be a great part of their team and that we can do good things in the future,” said Schumacher.

