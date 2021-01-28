Advertisement

Reaction to President Biden signing of executive orders on equality

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – President Joe Biden recently announced four executive orders which include terminating the Justice Department’s use of private prisons, fulfilling past commitments to Native Tribes and taking steps to lessen racial income and opportunity gaps.

North Dakota is one of the few states in the U.S. with no privately-owned prisons, according to leadership with the state penitentiary.

Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to begin phasing them out in the rest of the country as well.

“The problem with for-profit prisons is their incentive to keep people locked up,” said Adam Marting, F5 Project executive director.

In addition to prison reform, President Biden also used his executive powers to address xenophobia against Asians which some studies suggest increased during the pandemic.

He also directed the Office of Management and Budget to identify opportunities that promote equity in the budget and study ways to invest in communities of color.

“It gives me an opportunity to build money for myself my family and my conglomerates around me,” said Ernest Usher with Black Lives Matter Minot.

The Biden Administration also released a memorandum on Tribal consultation and strengthening nation-to-nation Relationships.

“I hope it trickles down and has some great benefit to Tribal Nations, Tribal leaders, and ultimately the Tribal members,” said North Dakota Indian Affairs Director Scott Davis.

The memorandum <i>“charges all executive departments and agencies with engaging in regular, meaningful, and robust consultation with Tribal officials.”</i>

It’s something MHA Nation Chairman Fox said has not always been followed.

“The fact that we’re not having to prod that, that it’s coming out hard and strong now based upon our discussions before he was elected and with his staff and outreach people. It’s really good to see it bearing through,” said Fox.

Biden also signed an Executive Order expanding protections against discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.

For more information on these executive orders visit the whitehouse.gov website.Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle in ice
More vehicles and ice shacks falling through ice with unusual warm weather
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.6% rate; 162 positive; 1 death; +189 vaccinated
Burgum orders risk level to low
Turtle Mountain foster parent sentenced for raping children
COVID-19 Vaccine
Has North Dakota reached the point of herd immunity?

Latest News

Officer Holte
Families of those who die in the line of duty could get extended health benefits
Vaccine Rates
State health officials say there’s no need to worry about vaccine availability
Absentee ballot drop box
Bill to put restrictions on who can get an absentee ballot faces opposition
Gamestop and Robinhood
Gamestop and Robinhood
Angler shops tackle drop in sales amid mild start to winter