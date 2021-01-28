Reaction to President Biden signing of executive orders on equality

MINOT, N.D. – President Joe Biden recently announced four executive orders which include terminating the Justice Department’s use of private prisons, fulfilling past commitments to Native Tribes and taking steps to lessen racial income and opportunity gaps.

North Dakota is one of the few states in the U.S. with no privately-owned prisons, according to leadership with the state penitentiary.

Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to begin phasing them out in the rest of the country as well.

“The problem with for-profit prisons is their incentive to keep people locked up,” said Adam Marting, F5 Project executive director.

In addition to prison reform, President Biden also used his executive powers to address xenophobia against Asians which some studies suggest increased during the pandemic.

He also directed the Office of Management and Budget to identify opportunities that promote equity in the budget and study ways to invest in communities of color.

“It gives me an opportunity to build money for myself my family and my conglomerates around me,” said Ernest Usher with Black Lives Matter Minot.

The Biden Administration also released a memorandum on Tribal consultation and strengthening nation-to-nation Relationships.

“I hope it trickles down and has some great benefit to Tribal Nations, Tribal leaders, and ultimately the Tribal members,” said North Dakota Indian Affairs Director Scott Davis.

The memorandum <i>“charges all executive departments and agencies with engaging in regular, meaningful, and robust consultation with Tribal officials.”</i>

It’s something MHA Nation Chairman Fox said has not always been followed.

“The fact that we’re not having to prod that, that it’s coming out hard and strong now based upon our discussions before he was elected and with his staff and outreach people. It’s really good to see it bearing through,” said Fox.

Biden also signed an Executive Order expanding protections against discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.

