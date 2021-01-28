Neighbors recognized for saving man after he was stabbed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Bismarck men we’re recognized as Guardian Angels after they stepped in during an altercation to help a man who had been stabbed.

On the morning of Aug. 3, the suspect identified as Dalton Peltier, stabbed a 30-year-old man.

The victim ran to his neighbor’s house, where Jeff Ersland and Coltin Horob assisted in making a tourniquet and held Peltier at gun point until the police showed up.

Neighbors, Coltin Horob and Jeff Ersland say they were in the right place at the right time.

“Before you even had a whole lot of time to decide what was happening across the street, the guy was yelling that he stabbed me,” said Horob.

The victim ran across the street, searching for anyone to help.

“I saw the blood gushing. We started with the towels first to make tourniquet’s out of that, and then we took his belt off and used that, and that slowed it down,” said Ersland.

Ersland said the suspect, Dalton Peltier, was still on the hunt for his victim.

“He was gung-ho about coming to finish him off, including us for protecting him,” said Erslans.

Ersland and Horob armed themselves with guns, while they waited for police to arrive.

Nearly six months later, those same responding officers are recognizing them with the Guardian Angel award.

“I don’t think we did anything that anybody else wouldn’t do,” said Horob.

As they grasp their awards, they’re still wrapping their heads around the morning they saved a man’s life.

“I don’t think I’m a hero, I just think we helped them out. We were in the right place at the right time,” said Ersland.

Perhaps they’re a hidden heroes, living in a small neighborhood and watching out for others.

Peltier has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and terrorizing.

A four day jury trial is scheduled for February.

