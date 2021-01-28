ND residents react to decrease in COVID cases, loosening of restrictions

MINOT, N.D. – Last week the state moved to the “low risk” category for COVID-19, and Friday the City of Minot will lift its mask mandate.

The state’s active cases have dropped from the November spike and restrictions are starting to relax, though people we talked with say they are still taking precautions.

“I’m all for wearing a mask until the virus is down so low or completely done. We have people getting vaccinated now, so why not give the mask mandate a little more time,” said John Bishop, Garrison.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing the mask mandate stay longer. I really do think it’s people’s personal choice though, and I choose to continue to wear my mask because I want to keep myself and others safe,” said Peggy Montgomery, Minot.

“It can be good. There are some perks to it. I do think having the mask on is a good factor,” said Colton Berry, Minot.

Minot officials initially said the mask mandate would last with the emergency declaration, but are now ending it early.

“People are still encouraged to wear a mask. I think being smart, being vigilant is still a very important aspect to move farther down the road to normality here not only in Minot, but in North Dakota,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

He said businesses and schools are still allowed to require masks inside their buildings and facilities. Health officials highlight the importance of staying safe.

“We love to see those numbers come down and that’s great. We just don’t want people to become complacent. We still need to prevent COVID spread.

You see all over the country, New York now is getting a second wave. COVID kind of comes in waves,” said Lacey McNichols, First District Health Unit.

First District has distributed about 2,600 doses of the vaccine in north central North Dakota, they are working on people 75 and older now. McNichols said the next group is people 65 and older with at least two health issues.

If you are 75 and older, and haven’t received the vaccine yet you can call and schedule with FDHU to get yours.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.