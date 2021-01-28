Advertisement

ND Country Fest returns with Your Town Tour

By John Salling
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
MINOT, N.D. – ND Country Fest 2021 has announced dates for this year’s events, as well as an expanded statewide tour.

The Your Town Tour is going to be twice the length this year at 10 days. They’re planning 350 stops, including a concert in a different city each night of the tour, with two national headliners, Copper Chief and Julia Cole.

The first concert is in Minot on Feb. 26.

“The one thing that we hear over and over again is how much people miss live music, and I think maybe it just reinforced how important live music is in everyone’s life for all kinds of reasons,” said John Gourley, Marketing Director.

ND Country Fest itself is slated for July 8-10 in New Salem.

