Mystics Volleyball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Covid-19 delayed junior college volleyball season starts tomorrow for the Bismarck State Mystics.

A lot has changed since BSC last played and its last game was in the national tournament on November 23rd, 2019.

The traditional season runs in the fall, but the Mon-Dak was moved to winter.

The Mystics have good roster balance with five sophomores and six freshmen, and they have a new head coach.

BSC Head Coach Kyle Kuether said: “Most of them haven’t played a competitive match in over a year now so yes they’re itching to get out on the court. We play six on six as much as we can in practice to stay in that mindset by until they can get on with ref’s and another team across the net. They’re just itching to play!”

Kuether took over when Jeni Walsh resigned after the national tournament and while he brings something new to the program having that great run last year will carry over to the new delayed season.

“The sophomores bring a lot of experience going to nationals last year so that’s definitely a strength for us. What’s an adjustment definitely is new coaches and a new coaching style and maybe some new ideas that we’re all just kind of working through. And us working with another level not a high school level but a college level where they’re dealing with classes and being away from home, so I think it’s all just kind of a thing we’re working through right now.”

Kyle was at St. Mary’s before taking the BSC job. The Mystics open the season in Williston State on Friday Night.

